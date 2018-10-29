Jets’ Scheifele named NHL’s second star of the week
Winnipeg Jets centre Mark Scheifele has been named the National Hockey League’s second star of the week.
Scheifele, 25, led the Jets to a comeback victory against the St. Louis Blues Oct. 22, with a four-point performance. He was also instrumental in Winnipeg’s win over the Detroit Red Wings Oct. 24, assisting on Kyle Connor’s game-tying goal.
This marks the fourth time Scheifele – currently on a five-game point streak and leading the team in points – has been recognized as one of the NHL’s weekly three stars. He’s the first Jets player to be recognized since the 2018-19 season began.
The Jets next see action Thursday afternoon against the Florida Panthers, as part of an NHL Global Series visit to Helsinki, Finland.
