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Sports

Winnipeg Jets announce 2026 pre-season schedule against 2 top opponents

By Kelly Moore Global News
Posted June 17, 2026 12:25 pm
1 min read
Winnipeg Jets announce 2026 pre-season schedule against 2 top opponents - image
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The Winnipeg Jets’ 2026 pre-season schedule will see the team play Edmonton and Colorado in a pair of home-and-home series over a seven-day span.

The exhibition schedule has been shortened to four games with the regular season increasing to 84 games for 2026-27.

The Jets will begin pre-season play on Sept. 19 in Edmonton and then return home to host Colorado and the Oilers on back-to-back nights at Canada Life Centre on Sept. 21 and Sept. 22. All three of those games start at 7 p.m. central time and will be broadcast on 680 CJOB and Power 97.

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Winnipeg’s final exhibition game is set for Sept. 25 against the Colorado Avalanche, the reigning Presidents’ Trophy regular-season champs, in a 7:30 p.m. start at Ball Arena in Denver. That game will be broadcast exclusively on Power 97.

It will mark the first time the 2.0 Jets have played pre-season games against the Central Division rival Avalanche since the NHL returned to Winnipeg in 2011.

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The NHL regular season schedule is usually released during the first week of July.

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