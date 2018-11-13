Jets’ Mark Chipman, Olympian Cassie Campbell-Pascall added to Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee

Former women’s hockey star Cassie Campbell-Pascall and executive Mark Chipman have been added to the Hockey Hall of Fame selection committee.

The Hockey Hall of Fame said in a release Tuesday that Campbell-Pascall and Chipman will start their duties starting with the 2019 nomination and election proceedings.

Campbell-Pascall was captain of the Canadian gold-medal winning women’s hockey teams the 2002 and 2006 Winter Olympics. She is now a presenter with Hockey Night in Canada.

Chipman is the executive chairman of True North Sports & Entertainment, which owns the Winnipeg Jets.

The new members replace columnist Eric Duhatschek, who served his full term limit of 15 years, and former New York Islanders and Florida Panthers executive Bill Torrey, who served from 2007 until his death on May 2.

Journalists Michael Farber and Bob McKenzie and former players Ron Francis and Jari Kurri were re-appointed to the selection each for another three-year term.

“I am very pleased and honoured to welcome Cassie and Mark to the selection committee, both of whom are highly knowledgeable and well-known for their active roles in the game of hockey that will complement the Committee’s deliberations in recognition of excellence,” Lanny McDonald, chairman of the board of the Hockey Hall of Fame, said in the release.

“I also express our appreciation and gratitude for the distinguished service and outstanding contributions that both Eric and Bill brought to the selection committee.”

