Winnipeg Jets recall Kristian Vesalainen from Manitoba Moose

Winnipeg Jets draft pick Kristian Vesalainen is staying put in North America for now.

Just a day after a Finnish report surfaced that Vesalainen was heading home to play in Finland, the Jets have recalled the rookie winger from the AHL’s Manitoba Moose.

It’s been widely reported that Vesalainen has an out clause in his contract that permits him to go play in Europe if he’s not in the National Hockey League. Friday’s recall from the AHL will prevent him from going home to play in the KHL with Jokerit.

Vesalainen, 19, started the season with the Jets out of training camp. He appeared in five games where he had just one assist before being re-assigned to the Moose. He’s averaged a point per game since his demotion with three goals and five assists in eight AHL games.

The Jets selected Vesalainen in the first round with the 24th overall pick in the 2017 NHL Draft.