Nova Scotia RCMP say ‘heroic actions’ of passing motorists saved life of trapped driver

Nova Scotia RCMP say the “heroic actions” and quick thinking of passing motorists helped to save the life of a trapped motorist on Highway 14 in Upper Rawdon, N.S., on Saturday.

Police say they responded to a single-vehicle collision at 11:15 a.m.

At some point before police arrived, passing motorists saw the crashed vehicle on fire near the roadway and pulled over to assist.

They were initially unable to see if the vehicle was occupied due to the smoke, but passing drivers were later able to determine there was someone trapped in the vehicle.

They broke the window on the driver’s door and were able to remove him before the car was engulfed in flames.

‎”We want to thank those brave individuals who took it upon themselves to pull over and help during such a dangerous situation,” said Cpl. Calvin Byard of the RMCP.

“Without a doubt, their actions saved the driver’s life.”

The driver, a 30-year-old man, suffered serious injuries in the crash and was transported by LifeFlight helicopter to the QEII in Halifax.

Mounties say their investigation is ongoing.