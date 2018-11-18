Traffic
November 18, 2018 2:33 pm
Updated: November 18, 2018 2:58 pm

Halifax’s North End without power for a few hours on Sunday

By Online Producer/Reporter  The Canadian Press

Nova Scotia Power is attempting to repair a transmission issue that has affected Halifax's North End.

Most of Halifax’s North End was without power for a few hours on Sunday as crews worked to fix damaged transmission equipment.

According to Nova Scotia Power’s outage map, initial estimates had indicated 7,954 of their customers were in the dark when the outage began at shortly after 2:30 p.m.

By 3:32 that number had been downgraded to 2,779 at 3:26 p.m.

Less than a half an hour later power had been restored.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

