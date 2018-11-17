Coast Guard ship partially submerged, on its side after sliding down slip

The Canadian Coast Guard says a patrol ship is on its side, partially submerged in water after it was released from its cradle and slid down a ramp in a Nova Scotia shipyard.

1/2 #CCGLive: Overnight, CCGS Corporal McLaren was released from its secured cradle at the Canadian marine engineering Ltd shipyard in Sambro #NovaScotia, where it was beginning a scheduled refit. Vessel slid down the slip and is currently partially submerged in the water. pic.twitter.com/wgs4fgbYXZ — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) November 17, 2018

Jocelyn Lubczuk, press secretary for the minister of Fisheries, Oceans and the Canadian Coast Guard, says officials have responded to the incident involving CCGS Corporal McLaren at the Canadian Maritime Engineering shipyard in Sambro, N.S.

She says sometime Friday night, the ship was released from its cradle, slid down a slip, hit the water and turned on its side.

READ MORE: Crews searching for 2 fishermen missing off north shore of P.E.I.

Lubczuk says there were no injuries and a barrier is in place to prevent environmental impacts.

She says the coast guard and shipyard personnel will inspect the ship as soon as it’s safe to do so.

CCGS Corporal McLaren was at the Sambro shipyard for scheduled maintenance.

2/2 #CCGLive: Our Environmental Response personnel have been deployed to prevent any risk to the marine environment. We will inspect the vessel, along with shipyard personnel, as soon as it is safe to do so. — Canadian Coast Guard (@CoastGuardCAN) November 17, 2018