Crews searching for 2 fishermen missing off north shore of P.E.I.

Crews are searching for two fishermen missing off the north shore of P.E.I. after their boat capsized in heavy seas and rain.

Maj. Mark Gough of Maritime Forces Atlantic says three aircraft, several fishing boats and three coast guard vessels are involved in the search this morning near Tignish.

He says the 12-metre fishing boat, the Kyla Anne, got into trouble at about 5:30 p.m. Tuesday.

READ: Marine Atlantic ferry pulls three people out of waters off N.L. after fishing vessel catches fire

One man on board managed to swim ashore and call for help, prompting a search from the air and on the ground by the local RCMP and fire department.

The Canadian Coast Guard Ship Teleost, a Canadian Armed Forces Cormorant helicopter and a Hercules airplane began searching the area where the two fishermen were reported missing, and continued their work through the night.

Gough says the weather conditions have improved in the area, but it wasn’t clear exactly where the boat capsized.