Marine Atlantic ferry pulls three people out of waters off N.L. after fishing vessel catches fire

Crew on board a Marine Atlantic ferry pulled three fishing crew members from the waters off Port aux Basques, N.L., after their vessel caught fire Monday night.

According to Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer, the MV Leif Ericson was contacted by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at about 10 p.m. regarding a vessel in distress about 50 nautical miles south of Port aux Basques.

The Leif Ericson, which was en route from North Sydney, N.S., was the closest vessel to respond.

“Upon their arrival, the fishing vessel and its life raft were both engulfed in flames. The three crew members from the fishing vessel were in the water,” Mercer said in an e-mail.

The fire on the fishing vessel could not be extinguished, and the vessel was left behind.

The Leif Ericson, with the three fishermen on board, made its way to Port aux Basques. Of the three crew members rescued, one was taken to hospital for examination and released.

Mercer says the three fishermen are now back on board the Leif Ericson and are heading to North Sydney. It’s expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.