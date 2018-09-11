Canada
September 11, 2018 11:00 am
Updated: September 11, 2018 11:28 am

Marine Atlantic ferry pulls three people out of waters off N.L. after fishing vessel catches fire

Rebecca Lau | Global News By Reporter  Global News

The MV Leif Ericson. seen here in a photo from Marine Atlantic, helped rescue three crew members from a fishing vessel who were in the water Monday night.

Marine Atlantic
A A

Crew on board a Marine Atlantic ferry pulled three fishing crew members from the waters off Port aux Basques, N.L., after their vessel caught fire Monday night.

According to Marine Atlantic spokesperson Darrell Mercer, the MV Leif Ericson was contacted by the Joint Rescue Co-ordination Centre at about 10 p.m. regarding a vessel in distress about 50 nautical miles south of Port aux Basques.

Story continues below

READ: Mother, 4 kids, saved from waters off Cape Breton by passersby

The Leif Ericson, which was en route from North Sydney, N.S., was the closest vessel to respond.

“Upon their arrival, the fishing vessel and its life raft were both engulfed in flames. The three crew members from the fishing vessel were in the water,” Mercer said in an e-mail.

The fire on the fishing vessel could not be extinguished, and the vessel was left behind.

The Leif Ericson, with the three fishermen on board, made its way to Port aux Basques. Of the three crew members rescued, one was taken to hospital for examination and released.

Mercer says the three fishermen are now back on board the Leif Ericson and are heading to North Sydney. It’s expected to arrive Tuesday afternoon.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fishing Vessel
fishing vessel rescue
Joint Coordination Rescue Centre
Marine Atlantic
MV Leif Ericson
North Sydney
port aux basques
Rescue

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News