Woman found dead on Montreal Lake Cree Nation from apparent gunshot wound

Montreal Lake RCMP is investing the death of a 25-year-old woman found dead in a vehicle on Montreal Lake Cree Nation.

Police responded to reports of a gunshot and an injured person at a residence on the First Nation Saturday at around 10 a.m.

Once on the scene, police located a 16-year-old boy with an apparent gunshot wound. He was taken to hospital by EMS with non-life threatening injuries.

Initial investigation determined there was an altercation at the home and at least one gunshot was fired.

It was reported to police that a black car was seen leaving the residence. Prince Albert RCMP located a car matching the description on Highway #2 near the Christopher Lake turnoff.

After a short pursuit, the vehicle stopped and two men fled on foot.

Trina Bird was located inside the vehicle, suffering from an apparent a gunshot wound and was declared dead at the scene.

The two suspects were tracked by police dogs and taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing.

