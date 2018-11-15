Man dead, 2 others hurt after pickup truck rolls over on highway east of Drumheller

One man is dead and two others were hurt in a single-vehicle rollover on a highway east of Drumheller, Alta., RCMP said.

Police said the call came in at around 7 a.m. Thursday that an eastbound pickup truck with three men lost control and rolled over into a ditch on Highway 576 and Range Road 184.

STARS air ambulance said they transported a 60-year-old man in serious condition to Foothills Medical Centre.

READ MORE: Multiple patients taken to hospital from multi-vehicle crash on southern Alberta highway

Another man was declared dead at the scene, police said.

The driver of the truck was not seriously hurt and is expected to be released from the hospital soon, police said.

RCMP collision analysts were called to the scene to investigate.

Police reported the road was icy at the time of the crash.