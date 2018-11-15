Crime
November 15, 2018 12:10 pm
Updated: November 15, 2018 12:11 pm

7 people charged in joint drug investigation in Wainwright

By Digital Content Coordinator  630CHED

Five people have been arrested after a drug investigation in Wainwright. There are warrants out for two more suspects.

Kirby Bourne/630 CHED
A joint investigation between Wainwright RCMP and the Alberta Law Enforcement Response Teams has resulted in seven people facing over 15 charges.

On Nov. 6 and 7, police searched two homes in Wainwright and say they found cocaine, ecstasy, cannabis and cash.

Five suspects have been arrested and charged so far and there are warrants out for two other suspects.

Brittney Squire, 21, Zachery Demontigny, 25, Tammy Davis, 50, and Corinne Chaisson, 19, are facing charges that include drug trafficking and possession of stolen propery.

Police said the investigation began in October “specifically to address community concerns related to street-level drug trafficking.”

