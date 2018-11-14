Anthony Popovich makes 41 saves as Storm fall 4-1 to Steelheads

Guelph Storm netminder Anthony Popovich did everything he could to keep his team in Wednesday’s game against the Steelheads.

Despite Popovich’s 41 saves, the Storm still fell 4-1 in Mississauga in a rare matinee match.

The 19-year-old Belleville native even had what could be the save of the year after diving to his right to make a desperation block during a Stealheads’ 2-on-1 breakaway.

Now Chayka's goal was nice, but man this save by Poppy has got to be up there! ⛔️ @anthonypop30 #GUEvsMIS pic.twitter.com/38GUqitwnT — Guelph Storm (@Storm_City) November 14, 2018

Mississauga were up 2-0 in the second period after goals from Michael Little and Owen Tippett.

Daniil Chayka cut the lead in half at 15:12 in the middle frame after his shot from just beyond the circle got by Mississauga netminder Jacob Ingham.

The Steelheads would score two more goals in the third period to seal the win.

Guelph has now lost four of their last five games, but have come away with a point in three of those losses.

They will host the last place Flint Firebirds at Sleeman Centre on Friday night. Larry Mellott will have the pre-game show on 1460 CJOY at 7:15 p.m.