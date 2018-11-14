Kitchener Rangers can’t hold off Erie Otters

The Kitchener Rangers fell to the Erie Otters 6-4 in a matinee special in Pennsylvania on Wednesday.

With the game kicking off at 11 a.m., the Rangers must not have been awake yet as the Otters scored just 1:46 into the game.

Otters centre Peter Cajka caught the Rangers napping on the play, putting the puck behind Rangers netminder Luke Richardson to put the home side in front less than two minutes into the game.

It did not take the Rangers long to even the score as Rangers forward Joseph Garreffa scored less than three minutes later during a two-man advantage to knot things up.

Rangers’ Jonathan Yantsis then put the visitors in front at the 15:40 mark before Otters’ Brendan Kischnick deflected a puck behind Richardson to even the score before the first period came to an end.

The Rangers got rolling early in the second period as a goal from Rickard Hugg (7:30) and a second one from Yantsis at 9:34 put the team up two but the wheels fell off shortly thereafter.

Cajka scored at the 10:33 mark of the second put the home side within one at the end of the second period.

In the third Otters’ forward, Chad Yetman scored a pair of goals to put Erie in front before teammate Kyle Maksimovich sealed the deal for Erie with an empty-netter at 19:59.