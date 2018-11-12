Guelph Storm earn 3 points in a pair of weekend matches

The hockey gods were having some fun with the Guelph Storm in Windsor on Saturday night.

Backup netminder Nico Daws earned “Play Of The Night” honours after being forced into the game to save a penalty shot in overtime with starter Anthony Popovich getting his skate blade fixed.

The Storm would eventually fall 2-1 in the shootout at the hands of the Spitfires.

Daws’ critical save was preceded by Windsor’s Cody Morgan crashing into Popovich after being tripped from behind on a breakaway by defenceman Ryan Merkley.

Popovich broke a skate blade on the play and Daws had to come in cold to make the save.

Popovich finished the game that saw the shootout go through seven rounds before Daniel D’Amico ended it for Windsor.

Isaac Ratcliffe scored the lone goal in regulation for Guelph and Popovich made 28 saves in the loss.

The Spitfires have now won both their games against the Storm so far this season. The two will meet at least two more times in the new year.

The Storm started the weekend off on a winning note in a 4-3 victory over the Barrie Colts on Friday night at the Sleeman Centre.

Guelph forward Nate Schnarr was named the first star after recording a hat trick, including the game winner with about six minutes to go in the third period.

Merkley scored the other goal for Guelph, while Dom Commisso had three assists.

Popovich made 25 saves in the win.

Guelph continues to sit in third in the OHL’s western conference with 25 points.

The Storm will play a matinee in Mississauga on Wednesday before hosting the Flint Firebirds on Friday.