Yakemchuk scores in OT as Senators trip Leafs 6-5

TORONTO – Carter Yakemchuk’s goal 2:37 into overtime allowed the Ottawa Senators to claim a 6-5 NHL pre-season victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs that almost got away on Sunday.

After a four-goal third period lifted Toronto back into the contest, the Senators’ young defencemen sliced through the Leafs’ end, scoring the OT winner off a nifty backhand.

Cole Reinhardt, Jan Jenik, Adam Gaudette, and Donovan Sebrango also scored for Ottawa. Jenik also chipped in with three assists.

Mads Sogaard made 32 saves, playing the entire game for the Senators who led 1-0 after the first period and 3-1 heading into the third.

William Nylander, Matthew Knies and Auston Matthews scored singles for the Maple Leafs (0-1-0), while longtime Montreal forward, Max Pacioretty, scored twice in the final period for Toronto.

Nylander’s goal at 19:38 of the third tied the game at 5-5 and forced overtime.

Toronto’s Joseph Woll got the start in net and stopped 19 shots while Matt Murray turned away eight in relief.

Though the Leafs fought back in the contest, they were held back by a slow start that saw Ottawa outshoot them 14-2 in the first period. Toronto’s attack stayed stagnant until sparked by Ryan Reaves in the second period. The veteran dropped the gloves with Ottawa’s Donovan Sebrango at centre ice, quickly taking the Ottawa youngster to the ground with a few quick punches and a push.

Just moments after Reaves entered the penalty box in front of a roaring home crowd, Mitch Marner found Knies wide open in front for a game-tying goal.

The Senators responded less than two minutes later, though, as Reinhardt found a loose puck amid a scramble in front and slid it into the net. Three different Ottawa players had a whack at the puck before Reinhardt ultimately poked it past a sprawling Woll.

Gaudette expanded Ottawa’s lead with a one-timer in the second period that beat Woll just below his glove. The Leafs pushed back in the final frame, with Pacioretty leading the offensive charge. The winger’s first goal came on a deflection in front before giving Toronto the lead with a shot from the top of the circle that trickled through Sogaard and across the goal line.

After the Senators cashed two more late goals to reclaim the lead, Nylander pushed things to overtime by scoring the equalizer with only 22 seconds left on the clock.

UP NEXT

Senators: Host the Toronto Maple Leafs on Tuesday.

Leafs: Visit the Ottawa Senators on Tuesday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22, 2024.