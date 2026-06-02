Stampeders chase playoff progress in 2026

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CALGARY – The Calgary Stampeders seek to build on their turnaround and play in the Grey Cup on home turf in 2026.

The comfort level of quarterback Vernon Adams Jr., is higher to start his second season as a Stampeder. Dedrick Mills, the CFL’s top rusher last season, feels lighter. Reinforcements arrived on the defensive line on the eve of the regular season.

The Stampeders, who went 2-0 in the pre-season with wins over Saskatchewan and Edmonton, open their regular season at home Friday against the Winnipeg Blue Bombers.

“We had a great, competitive training camp,” Adams said. “We’ve got a playoff contender team coming in our house this week, so it’s a playoff feel.

“Winnipeg, they’re coming to bring it, so it’s time to turn up the heat a little bit.”

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Calgary rebounded from its worst season in over two decades in 2024 with an 11-7 record and a narrow 33-30 loss to the B.C. Lions in the West Division semifinal.

Calgary is the host city of the Grey Cup on Nov. 15.

“We know what’s at stake,” veteran kicker René Paredes said. “I think 80 per cent of the team is back and we added a couple of new guys that look pretty good in camp so everybody’s excited, everybody’s motivated and we’re going to try our best to have a good season and lead to the Grey Cup.”

The 41-year-old Paredes embarks on his 15th CFL season, all with the Stampeders. Paredes has won two Grey Cups with them (2014, 2018).

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“We know the Grey Cup is here,” Paredes said. “We’re not afraid to say it. We just take one week at a time and get to our goal.”

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The strength of Calgary’s offence last season was the run, led by Mills (1,409 yards). The 29-year-old said his 250 pounds to start training camp was the lightest he’d been in his CFL career.

There’s work to do in the receiving corps with the departures of top catchers Dominique Rhymes (retired) and Damien Alford (NFL), but Adams feels the difference a year can make since his debut as a Stampeder.

“It makes a huge difference at the quarterback position coming in only having one off-season and now I had another completely full off-season,” he said. “There’s continuity there.

“Dom, that’s huge shoes to fill. He was our leading receiver last year, but I know all these guys are up for it. Jalen Philpot, he’s going to have a huge year.”

The status of veteran receive Reggie Begelton, who sustained a season-ending knee injury in Week 2 last year, is unclear.

His return is “taking a little longer,” head coach and general manager Dave Dickenson said. “We’re working on that.”

Defensive lineman Folarin Orimolade returned to practice this week for the first time since tearing his Achilles tendon in September’s Labour Day game.

His fellow lineman Jaylon Hutchings rejoined the Stampeders on Sunday. The NFL’s Minnesota Vikings waived Hutchings in April because of a hamstring injury.

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The 26-year-old opted to return to Calgary and signed a three-year contract through 2028.

“You’re not going to commit to that unless you feel we’re moving in the right direction,” Dickenson said. “Hutch is a difference-maker.”

Both Orimolade and Hutchings were medically cleared to play Friday.

Where Calgary needs an upgrade is its return game to start drives from a more advantageous field position. The Stampeders ranked last in total return yards last season.

Dickenson brought in former Hamilton Tiger-Cat running back Tyreik McAllister to bolster that department, and also share that load with Erik Brooks.

“The big thing in the off-season is find bigger guys to block and to try to get the play started,” said the coach and GM.

“He’s going to press to be as good as anyone in the league, Tyreik, and we’ve got to let him get started. He catches the ball clean, don’t press too much, but once there’s a crease and he can hit it, I think you’ll see some house calls.”

SEASON SNAPSHOT

2025 record: 11-7, third, West Division. Lost 33-30 to B.C. Lions in division semifinal.

Did you know?: Calgary hasn’t won a playoff game since winning the Grey Cup in 2018.

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Key additions: WR Dejon Brissett; WR Rashod Owens; RB Tyreik McAllister.

Key losses: WR Dominique Rhymes (Retired), WR Damien Alford (NFL New Orleans Saints), LB Jacob Roberts (NFL Minnesota Vikings).

Players to watch: QB Vernon Adams Jr.; RB Dedrick Mills; DB Adrian Greene.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2, 2026.