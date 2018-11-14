NASA wants Canada to build AI-robots on its next moon mission

Canada has an apparent invite to be in on the next NASA moon mission with its expertise in artificial intelligence.

Jim Bridenstine, the administrator of NASA wants Canada’s decades-long space partnership with the United States to continue as it embarks on the creation of its new “Lunar Gateway.”

That’s the next-generation outpost the U.S. is planning to send into orbit around the moon.

On a visit to Ottawa, he said he wants Canada to be a part of it, in a big way.

Bridenstine took part in a demonstration at Carleton University by Mission Control, a Canadian company working on robotic technology that can be used to test soil samples.

Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, a vocal booster of Canada’s AI hubs in Ontario and Quebec, is also scheduled to speak.

Bridenstine offered a bold vision of what could be accomplished with a “reusable command module so that we can go back and forth to the surface of the moon, over and over and over again with robots, with rovers, with landers, and humans.”