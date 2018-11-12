9 suspects wanted after 2 boys assaulted, derogatory comments made to Jewish teens: Toronto police

Toronto police say they’re looking for nine young suspects as part of a hate crime investigation after two teens wearing kippahs were allegedly assaulted and a third reportedly was robbed.

Police said four 17-year-old boys, all of whom are Jewish and were wearing religious attire at the time of the incident, were walking in the area of Bathurst Street and Fairholme Avenue, just south of Lawrence Avenue West, at around 8 p.m. Sunday.

While they walking, investigators said a group of young people, who were described as being in their teens, made insulting comments about the boys’ religion.

Shortly after the comments were made, an unknown number of suspects allegedly began punching and kicking two of the boys. One of the victims allegedly had his sunglasses stolen.

Police said the suspects split up and ran away as officers were called. Investigators said officers found and arrested one of the people involved in the assault.

Police said the suspects weren’t known to the teens.

A spokesperson said the teens who were assaulted received minor injuries.

Anyone with information about the incident or surveillance video in the area is asked to call police at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

1112 14:10 Robb. / Hate Crime Invst., Nine Yng Persons Wntd, Fairhol…athurst St Area https://t.co/1iBgHGYjTS — Toronto Police (@TorontoPolice) November 12, 2018