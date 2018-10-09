Signs at Toronto Jewish school vandalized with pro-Palestinian slogans: B’Nai Brith Canada

Toronto police say they’re investigating after signs at a Jewish day school were spray painted with pro-Palestinian slogans, including a message in support of fundamentalist organization Hamas.

In a statement from the advocacy organization B’Nai Brith Canada, officials said staff at the Leo Baeck Day School’s south campus, located near Oakwood Avenue and Vaughan Road, found multiple signs spray-painted on Tuesday.

The group, which sent out two pictures of the graffiti, said the signs were defaced with slogans such as “Free Palestine,” “Long live Palestine,” and “Long life to the Hamas.”

Hamas is listed as a terrorist entity by the Government of Canada’s Public Safety department.

Michael Mostyn, CEO of B’nai Brith Canada, denounced the graffiti in a written statement Tuesday afternoon.

“These despicable acts of vandalism supporting Palestinian terrorism targeted a Jewish school where Canadian children learn about Torah, the value of charity and community, and other important values and ethics,” he said.

A Toronto police spokesperson told Global News officers were notified just before 10:30 a.m. An investigation was launched in response to the complaint.

Coun. Joe Mihevc condemned the graffiti on Twitter after learning about the incident.

“Children should always have the right to learn and play in schools that feel safe, protected and where their hearts feel whole. The peace and sanctity in our schools is an expression of the safety and security we seek for our future,” he wrote.

“This peace was shattered at Leo Baeck today. Parents, kids, and neighbours all felt that our peace was violated and I unequivocally condemn this act.”

Mayor John Tory added “there is no place for hate” in the city.

“The anti-Semitic vandalism at Leo Baeck Day School reported today is completely unacceptable. Toronto police are investigating,” he wrote on Twitter.

Anyone with information is being asked to call officers at 416-808-1300 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.