Woman charged after bear spray used in Brantford assault

A 22-year-old woman is facing charges after a disturbance in Brantford.
Around 11 a.m. on Saturday, police were called to a home on Albion Street, where a woman was yelling for help.
Police say the woman had gotten into an argument with another woman, who sprayed her in the face with bear spray, also affecting a man who was nearby at the time.
However, the suspect fled the area before police arrived and a warrant was issued for her arrest.
She was arrested early Sunday after police were called to another disturbance, this time on Colborne Street.
The accused is now charged with assault with a weapon, administering a noxious substance and breach of probation.
