‘Aggressive’ Hamilton driver arrested in Port Dover

A 27-year-old Hamilton man has been charged after a traffic complaint in Port Dover.

The OPP were called around 11:30 p.m. Saturday about a pickup truck driving aggressively on Highway 6 northbound.

Officers located the vehicle travelling into Jarvis and eventually into Hagersville, where the vehicle was stopped.

While speaking with the driver, police say they detected signs of impairment by alcohol and he was subsequently arrested.

Christian Tilli is now charged with impaired driving and refusing to provide a breath sample.