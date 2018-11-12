Three arrested, two guns seized in Brantford

Three men are facing firearms charges after an investigation in Brantford.

Police say they received a 911 call last Wednesday night about a disturbance at a home on Wellington Street, where guns were reportedly involved.

Three men were arrested at the home, and officers seized two semi-automatic firearms.

Two 22-year-old men and a 21-year-old man are facing several charges, including careless use of a firearm, tampering with a serial number, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

BPS have charged three males with numerous firearm offences after an investigation into a disturbance at a residence on Wellington. https://t.co/8QpZXMO2k6 pic.twitter.com/XHuIImqWpg — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 9, 2018