Canada
November 6, 2018 11:02 am

Suspected mortar round turned in by resident leads to evacuation of Brantford fire hall

By Reporter  900 CHML
Brantford Police say a resident who had recently cleaned out a deceased relative’s property brought what was thought to be a live mortar to the fire hall.

If you find old military items, you should leave them where they are and contact police.

That’s the message from Brantford Police, after a resident brought a possible “explosive device” to Fire Hall #3 on Lynden Road at around 10 a.m. Monday.

Police say a resident who had recently cleaned out a deceased relative’s property brought what was thought to be a live mortar round to the fire hall.

The fire hall was briefly evacuated as a precaution, until it was determined that the mortar was an antique training round.

