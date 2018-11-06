Suspected mortar round turned in by resident leads to evacuation of Brantford fire hall

If you find old military items, you should leave them where they are and contact police.
That’s the message from Brantford Police, after a resident brought a possible “explosive device” to Fire Hall #3 on Lynden Road at around 10 a.m. Monday.
Police say a resident who had recently cleaned out a deceased relative’s property brought what was thought to be a live mortar round to the fire hall.
The fire hall was briefly evacuated as a precaution, until it was determined that the mortar was an antique training round.
