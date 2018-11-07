Former student arrested for allegedly uttering threats at Brantford school

A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a threat was made to a school in Brantford.

Brantford police say a former student attended Assumption College on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly made a threat towards staff and students.

As a result, the school was evacuated and police were able to locate the suspect off school property.

He was arrested and charged with uttering threats.

Brantford police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

Meanwhile, the BPS is currently investigating an incident at Brantford Collegiate Institute on Brant Avenue on Wednesday.

As a precaution, the school was placed in hold-and-secure while the investigation was completed, but few other details have been released.

The BPS are continuing to investigate an incident at Assumption College. A suspect is in custody and there are no safety concerns for community at this time. The school has reopened. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 7, 2018

The BPS is currently investigating an incident at Brantford Collegiate Institute on Brant Ave. As a precaution the school has been placed in hold & secure while the investigation is completed. If picking up a student you can go to the rear student parking lot or Spring St. — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 7, 2018