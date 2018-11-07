Former student arrested for allegedly uttering threats at Brantford school
A 21-year-old man has been arrested after a threat was made to a school in Brantford.
READ MORE: Suspected mortar round turned in by resident leads to evacuation of Brantford fire hall
Brantford police say a former student attended Assumption College on Tuesday afternoon and allegedly made a threat towards staff and students.
As a result, the school was evacuated and police were able to locate the suspect off school property.
He was arrested and charged with uttering threats.
READ MORE: Police investigating after man allegedly grabs girl in Brantford
Brantford police are continuing to investigate this incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).
Meanwhile, the BPS is currently investigating an incident at Brantford Collegiate Institute on Brant Avenue on Wednesday.
As a precaution, the school was placed in hold-and-secure while the investigation was completed, but few other details have been released.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.