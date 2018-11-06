Police investigating after man allegedly grabs girl in Brantford

Brantford police are investigating an alleged incident involving a young girl.

Police say on Friday, a man followed and approached a young girl as she was walking to Centennial-Grand Woodlands School on Ellenson Drive.

The girl says the man grabbed her by the arm, but she was able to break free and run away.

The man is described as being in his early 20s, with blond hair shaved on the sides, and dyed green on top.

He was wearing black shoes, black coat and grey pants.

Anyone with information is being asked to contact police.