Fisherman reported missing near Grand River in Brantford

Brantford police say a fisherman has gone missing after falling into the Grand River.
READ MORE: Hamilton Police investigating report of fake officer
Police say witnesses called 911 after the fisherman fell into the river Sunday afternoon near Erie Avenue.
Members of the Brantford Fire Department, police and an OPP underwater search and recovery unit are continuing to search the river for the man.
He is described as white, about 50 years of age, with grey hair.
READ MORE: Body recovered, man arrested after vehicle plunges into Lake Ontario near Oakville
Police say the man was wearing a toque and a “lumber” style jacket when he fell into the water.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.