Fisherman reported missing near Grand River in Brantford

Brantford police say a fisherman has gone missing after falling into the Grand River.

Police say witnesses called 911 after the fisherman fell into the river Sunday afternoon near Erie Avenue.

Members of the Brantford Fire Department, police and an OPP underwater search and recovery unit are continuing to search the river for the man.

He is described as white, about 50 years of age, with grey hair.

Police say the man was wearing a toque and a “lumber” style jacket when he fell into the water.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

MEDIA RELEASE: Police and Fire searching for missing fisherman along the Grand River near Erie Av. pic.twitter.com/IjWVOQ3zkb — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 4, 2018