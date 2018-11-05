Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle enters Lake Ontario near Oakville

OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say they have charged a person with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up in Lake Ontario.

They say it happened in Oakville, Ont., around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

After arriving onscene police say the officers located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that resulted in a vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.

Police say a person was arrested for impaired driving and that search and rescue efforts are continuing for any other possible occupants of the submerged vehicle.

Police have closed Maple Grove Dr at Lakeshore Rd for an investigation. Police and OFD onscene at a SMV collision. A vehicle has driven through the barriers at the dead of Maple Grove Dr and entered the lake.^jd — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 5, 2018

Police on scene of a collision on Maple Grove Dr, Oakville. A vehicle has crashed through barriers at the dead end of the road and entered Lake Ontario. Police have one party in custody for impaired driving and are searching the area for any other possible occupants.^jd — HRPS Oakville (@HRPSOak) November 5, 2018