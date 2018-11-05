Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle enters Lake Ontario near Oakville
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say they have charged a person with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up in Lake Ontario.
They say it happened in Oakville, Ont., around 3:00 a.m. Monday.
Officers were called to the area of Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.
After arriving onscene police say the officers located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that resulted in a vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.
Police say a person was arrested for impaired driving and that search and rescue efforts are continuing for any other possible occupants of the submerged vehicle.
