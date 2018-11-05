Crime
November 5, 2018 6:23 am

Impaired driving charges laid after vehicle enters Lake Ontario near Oakville

By Staff The Canadian Press

A vehicle plunged into Lake Ontario in Oakville on Nov. 5, 2018.

Rob Ford/Global News
OAKVILLE, Ont. – Halton Regional Police say they have charged a person with impaired driving after a vehicle ended up in Lake Ontario.

They say it happened in Oakville, Ont., around 3:00 a.m. Monday.

Officers were called to the area of Maple Grove Dr. and Lakeshore Road East to investigate a report of a person knocking on doors.

After arriving onscene police say the officers located a male and discovered a collision had occurred that resulted in a vehicle entering Lake Ontario from a dead end street.

Police say a person was arrested for impaired driving and that search and rescue efforts are continuing for any other possible occupants of the submerged vehicle.

