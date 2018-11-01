Canada
November 1, 2018 3:07 pm

Arrest made after stabbing in Brantford

By Reporter  900 CHML

Brantford police have made an arrest after a 37-year-old man was stabbed on Elgin Street.

Twitter
A A

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Brantford.

READ MORE: Brantford police seeking stabbing suspect

Brantford police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man went to a residence on Elgin Street, where he got into a verbal argument with a 37-year-old man.

At one point during the argument, police say the man pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

They add the suspect and the victim knew each other.

READ MORE: Brantford Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man who allegedly brandished toy gun downtown

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old Brantford man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Altercation
Arrest
Brantford
Elgin
HamOnt
Investigation
Police
Stabbing
Street
Suspect

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News