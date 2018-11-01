Arrest made after stabbing in Brantford

A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Brantford.

Brantford police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man went to a residence on Elgin Street, where he got into a verbal argument with a 37-year-old man.

At one point during the argument, police say the man pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and fled the scene.

They add the suspect and the victim knew each other.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A 44-year-old Brantford man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.

Crime Brief – A male is facing impaired driving charges after a single motor vehicle accident on Chatham Street early this morning and a male is facing assault with weapon related charges after a disturbance at an Elgin Street residence. https://t.co/7Yw99VFgtu pic.twitter.com/U8pG3qEKAk — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) November 1, 2018