Arrest made after stabbing in Brantford
A man has been arrested following a stabbing in Brantford.
Brantford police say around 10 p.m. Wednesday, a man went to a residence on Elgin Street, where he got into a verbal argument with a 37-year-old man.
At one point during the argument, police say the man pulled out a knife, stabbed the victim and fled the scene.
They add the suspect and the victim knew each other.
The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
A 44-year-old Brantford man has been charged with assault with a weapon and assault causing bodily harm.
