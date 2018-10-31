Brantford Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man who allegedly brandished toy gun downtown

Brantford Police have made an arrest, following reports of a ‘suspicious man’ downtown.

READ MORE: 58-year-old Brantford woman killed after car crash near Sudbury, Ont.

Police say an unknown man was seen walking around businesses and buildings within the downtown area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man was dressed as The Shadow, wearing a trench coat and carrying what appeared to be a toy gun, similar to a Nerf gun, which he pointed at security cameras and offices.

READ MORE: Break-in suspect tries to disarm Brantford Police officer

The investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man, who is now facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of recognizance.