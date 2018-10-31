Canada
Brantford Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man who allegedly brandished toy gun downtown

Brantford police are trying to identify this man who was walking around businesses downtown.

Brantford Police have made an arrest, following reports of a ‘suspicious man’ downtown.

Police say an unknown man was seen walking around businesses and buildings within the downtown area on Tuesday afternoon.

Police say the man was dressed as The Shadow, wearing a trench coat and carrying what appeared to be a toy gun, similar to a Nerf gun, which he pointed at security cameras and offices.

The investigation led to the arrest of a 36-year-old man, who is now facing charges of criminal harassment and breach of recognizance.

