October 29, 2018
58-year-old Brantford woman killed after car crash near Sudbury, Ont.

By Staff The Canadian Press

MARKSTAY-WARREN, Ont. – A woman from Brantford, Ont., is dead after a weekend crash near Sudbury, Ont.

Provincial police say the crash took place on Saturday afternoon on Highway 17 in the municipality of Markstay-Warren, Ont.

They say a passenger vehicle heading eastbound crossed the line into the path of westbound traffic and collided with another vehicle.

Police did not reveal the cause of the crash.

They say 58-year-old Diane Windsor was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say they’re continuing to investigate the crash.

