Pedestrian struck by car, critically injured in The Junction
A man in his 40s was rushed to hospital with critical injuries after being hit by a vehicle in The Junction neighbourhood of Toronto early Monday morning.
The incident happened around 5:30 a.m. in the area of St. Clair Avenue and Weston Road.
Toronto paramedics said a man was taken to a trauma centre in life-threatening condition.
Police said the vehicle remained at the scene and damage is visible to the car’s hood and front passenger side windshield.
The cause of the collision is under investigation.
