Break-in suspect tries to disarm Brantford Police officer

A 33-year-old man has been arrested following a break-in at a business in Brantford.

Just before 4 a.m. Thursday, police responded to an alarm at the business on Grey Street, where entry had been gained through a smashed window.

Police say it appeared as if a vehicle had been driven into the business, which contained tools, machinery and welding equipment.

Officers checked the area and located a truck parked in front of a home on Wellington Street, where a man was seen unloading equipment and machinery from the truck, which had damage to the back end.

Once he saw police, the man ran inside the home and the investigation determined the vehicle had been stolen.

Police say while he was being taken into custody, the man attempted to grab one of the officer’s firearms from its holster.

A 33-year-old Brantford man is now facing numerous charges, including theft, possession of stolen property, breach of probation, and assault police with intent to resist arrest.

