Brantford police investigating suspected hate crime

Police are currently investigating a suspected hate crime in Brantford.

Brantford Police say shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, two suspects spray painted the walls of the Brantford Mosque on Greenwich Street, and the parking lot with hateful remarks and symbols directed at members of the religion.

Police say the two suspects appear to be young men, whose images were caught on surveillance video.

The Brantford Police Service says that it is taking this incident very seriously and that it wants the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals responsible.

Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.

