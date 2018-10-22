Brantford police investigating suspected hate crime
Police are currently investigating a suspected hate crime in Brantford.
READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police in September incident
Brantford Police say shortly after 2 a.m. Sunday, two suspects spray painted the walls of the Brantford Mosque on Greenwich Street, and the parking lot with hateful remarks and symbols directed at members of the religion.
Police say the two suspects appear to be young men, whose images were caught on surveillance video.
The Brantford Police Service says that it is taking this incident very seriously and that it wants the public’s assistance in identifying the two individuals responsible.
READ MORE: Families concerned about strangers approaching children in Brantford offering candy, rides home
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Det. Jason Sinning at 519-756-0113 ext. 2265 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.