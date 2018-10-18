Canada
1:37 pm

SIU clears Brantford police in September incident

The Special Investigations Unit has cleared Brantford police of wrongdoing after a man was injured in September.

The SIU has terminated its investigation into an incident that occurred last month in Brantford.

On Sept. 30, officers went to a hotel in the area of Colborne and Stanley streets in relation to a warrant for the arrest of a 39-year-old man.

The man was handcuffed, taken to the police station and placed in a cell, but the following day, the man was taken to hospital due to pain in his left shoulder.

The investigation determined the same shoulder had been injured previously and SIU director Tony Loparco said, “The evidence establishes that the police did not cause the man’s injury. As such, I have terminated the investigation into this incident.”

