Ministry of Labour investigating three separate workplace deaths

Three people have died after separate construction accidents in the area.

A male construction worker was hit by a vehicle on Main Street, east of Bronte in Milton, around 9 a.m. Thursday.

Police say the 55-year-old man became trapped under a vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A man in his 30s reportedly died in hospital on Wednesday, after he fell 30-40 feet from a Euro-Lift at a townhouse complex under construction on Baronwood Drive in Oakville.

And on Monday afternoon, police say a 22-year-old Toronto man died, after falling off the roof of an apartment building on Forest Avenue.

The Ministry of Labour is investigating all of these incidents.

None of the victim’s names have been released.

