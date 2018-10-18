24-hour robbery spree in Hamilton results in arrest

Hamilton police have made an arrest in connection with a 24-hour robbery spree in the city.

It began around noon Thursday, Oct. 11, when police say a man armed with a knife unsuccessfully tried to rob a pharmacy of narcotics in the Queenston and Nash roads area.

Later that night, police allege the same suspect robbed a Melvin Avenue variety store and punched an employee in the head, causing minor injuries, but no merchandise was stolen.

Then the following day, the same suspect is believed to have robbed the TD bank on Queenston Road and fled with a small quantity of cash.

Franklin Lewis, 28, has been arrested on charges of robbery and failing to comply with probation.

