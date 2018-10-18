Roof rescue after house fire in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the east end.

READ MORE: Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton

Fire crews were called to a home near Wilson and Sherman just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but nine units are on the scene “conducting overhaul operations,” Hamilton Fire said.

READ MORE: Hamilton Road vehicle fire pegged as suspicious, police say

One person was rescued from the roof of the home by fire crews. Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

No word yet on a cause or damage estimate.

Crews have extinguished the main body of fire at 703 Wilson Street. All units will be at the scene for sometime conducting overhaul operations and checking for extension. — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) October 18, 2018

Units are currently at the scene of a structure fire at 703 Wilson St. One person has been rescued from the roof of the home by fire crews. Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation — Hamilton Fire Dept (@HamiltonFireDep) October 18, 2018