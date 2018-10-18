Roof rescue after house fire in Hamilton’s east end
A A
Hamilton firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the east end.
READ MORE: Two firefighters hospitalized after multiple-alarm fire in Central Hamilton
Fire crews were called to a home near Wilson and Sherman just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.
The fire was quickly extinguished, but nine units are on the scene “conducting overhaul operations,” Hamilton Fire said.
READ MORE: Hamilton Road vehicle fire pegged as suspicious, police say
One person was rescued from the roof of the home by fire crews. Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.
No word yet on a cause or damage estimate.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.