Roof rescue after house fire in Hamilton’s east end

Hamilton firefighters were called to the fire on Wilson Avenue 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

Hamilton firefighters are on the scene of a house fire in the east end.

Fire crews were called to a home near Wilson and Sherman just before 10:30 a.m. Thursday.

The fire was quickly extinguished, but nine units are on the scene “conducting overhaul operations,” Hamilton Fire said.

One person was rescued from the roof of the home by fire crews. Two people are being treated for smoke inhalation.

No word yet on a cause or damage estimate.

 

