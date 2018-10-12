SIU investigating death of man in London police custody

The province’s police watchdog is investigating the death of a 55-year-old man Thursday while in London police custody.

Police said they were called to the scene near Wonderland Road South and Exeter Road around 9:20 p.m. for reports of an impaired driver, and at the scene, located a vehicle in the ditch south of Harry White Drive and Wonderland.

The driver of the vehicle was arrested and was put into a cruiser to be taken to the cells at London police headquarters, police said. At some point, while sitting in the cruiser in the cell bay area of police headquarters, the man became unresponsive and had no vital signs.

Police say an officer conducted CPR on the man until paramedics arrived and took him to hospital. The man was pronounced dead at 11:58 p.m., said the Special Investigations Unit.

“At this time we have three investigators and one forensic investigator assigned to the case,” said Monica Hudon, the agency’s spokesperson.

“The SIU is urging anyone who might have information about this investigation to contact us at 1-800-787-8529, and if there is anyone who might have any video evidence related to this incident, we ask that you upload that to our website.”

The London Police Service has been the subject of 14 Special Investigations Unit probes so far this year. Ten were terminated by the agency, while four remain active.

