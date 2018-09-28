SIU clears London police in arrest of man found to have fractured rib

The province’s police watchdog has terminated an investigation into the arrest of a 55-year-old man by London police, saying the man’s fractured rib was the result of a previous injury.

According to the Special Investigations Unit, two London police officers were on assignment near Hamilton Road and Inkerman Street around 8:30 p.m. on May 9, when they noticed an erratically-driven e-bike as they were in their parked cruiser.

When the officers followed the e-bike, with lights and sirens activated, the male driver pulled into the driveway of a Hamilton Road home, the SIU said Friday.

“When attempts by the officers to speak with the man failed, they told him he was under arrest,” the SIU said. “After a brief struggle, the officers were able to handcuff the man and transport him to the police station.”

The man was later taken to hospital where his fractured rib was noted, the SIU said.

In a statement, SIU director Tony Loparco said the investigation into the matter was being terminated as “the man had no acute injury as initially diagnosed, but a previous healing injury.”

It’s the second time in as many days the SIU has cleared London police of wrongdoing in connection to a case.

On Wednesday, the agency terminated an investigation into the August use of naloxone by London police on a 21-year-old man who was in medical distress. The man died in hospital three days later.

In that case, Loparco found the actions of police did not contribute to the man’s death.