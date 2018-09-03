SIU to investigate after London man found seriously injured outside police cruiser

Ontario’s Special Investigations Unit (SIU) will be investigating the circumstances surrounding injuries sustained by a 20-year-old London man, who the SIU says was initially found lying outside a police cruiser.

While the incident remains under investigation, the SIU has provided preliminary information that suggests a series of events took place on Sunday just after midnight.

READ MORE: Investigation into London police officers dropped, no charges to be laid: SIU

In a release, the SIU says an officer with London police was responding to the area of Leroy Avenue and Taylor Street.

While operating his cruiser, the SIU says the officer heard a sound. The officer then exited the vehicle and found an injured man lying outside.

The man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

READ MORE: SIU ends year-long investigation into northwest London crash that injured 2

A team of four investigators, two of whom focus on forensics, have been assigned to the case, along with a collision reconstructionist. A subject officer and three witness officers have also been designated to help with the investigation.

On Sunday morning, a 980 CFPL listener reported seeing police blockade about 14 houses on Leroy Avenue up until at least 10:30 a.m.

WATCH: Ontario Police Chiefs and Special Investigations Unit argue over when police should report Naloxone use to the police oversight organization



No further details have been released, and anyone with information that may help investigators is urged to contact the SIU at 1-800-787-8529. Anyone with video evidence related to the incident is urged to upload it via the SIU’s website.

Known as Ontario’s police watchdog, the SIU investigates reports involving police where there has been death, serious injury or allegations of sexual assault.