$25K of cocaine recovered in Brantford drug trafficking investigation: police

A drug trafficking investigation in Brantford has resulted in the arrests of two people.
READ MORE: Brantford police investigating suspected hate crime
The investigation involved officers from Brantford and Woodstock.
It culminated with the arrests on Tuesday of a 68-year-old Brantford man and a 28-year-old woman from Ingersoll.
READ MORE: SIU clears Brantford police in September incident
The investigation also resulted in the seizure of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $25,000, as well as a large quantity of cash and stolen property, police said.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.