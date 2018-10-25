$25K of cocaine recovered in Brantford drug trafficking investigation: police

A drug trafficking investigation in Brantford has resulted in the arrests of two people.

The investigation involved officers from Brantford and Woodstock.

It culminated with the arrests on Tuesday of a 68-year-old Brantford man and a 28-year-old woman from Ingersoll.

The investigation also resulted in the seizure of cocaine, with an estimated street value of $25,000, as well as a large quantity of cash and stolen property, police said.

