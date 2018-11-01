Brantford police seeking stabbing suspect

A 36-year-old man is wanted by Brantford police in connection with a stabbing.

READ MORE: Hamilton police say missing patient may pose threat to community

On Sunday, police were called to a home on Mohawk Street, where they found a 37-year-old man suffering from stab wounds.

The victim was taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, and police determined that he knew his attacker.

As a result of the investigation, Tom Quinton Shade is wanted by the Brantford Police Service for charges in relation to this incident.

They are encouraging him to surrender to police.

READ MORE: Brantford Police arrest ‘suspicious’ man who allegedly brandished toy gun downtown

Due to the nature of the incident, police are advising the public not to approach the suspect and to use caution if he is seen.

Anyone with information about this investigation is asked to contact the Brantford police at 519-756-7050 or Crime Stoppers at 519-750-8477 or 1-800-222-8477.

Wanted Person – Tom Quinton Shade is wanted by the BPS in relation to a stabbing that took place on Mohawk St in Brantford. He is described as 5'8", 190 lbs, black hair and brown eyes and a tattoo of a marihuana leaf and dice on his inner right forearm. https://t.co/jMa0Hl3Tpk pic.twitter.com/2DWS2qwdks — Brantford Police (@BrantfordPolice) October 31, 2018