Suspect arrested in 1 of 2 poppy donation box thefts in Kitchener

Waterloo Regional Police say they are investigating the thefts of two poppy donation boxes, including one that happened on Remembrance Day.

Police said the box was swiped from the Tim Hortons location at Lancaster and Frederick streets in Kitchener on Sunday morning.

A man was arrested and charged with theft. The stolen money was recovered and returned.

That incident followed another poppy box theft on Saturday evening at a Tim Hortons on Courtland Road East.

Police said a man distracted employees and stole the donation box at around 5:10 p.m. The suspect fled in a silver Jeep Liberty SUV, according to a police news release.

The donation boxes support the Royal Canadian Legion’s poppy campaign.

Anyone with information is asked to call investigators at 519-570-9777. Anonymous tips can be left Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.