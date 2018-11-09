Man wanted in alleged theft of poppy donation box in Pickering: Police

Durham regional police say a poppy donation box was swiped from the counter of a convenience store in Pickering on Wednesday.

Police said in a statement on Friday that the theft occurred at about 8:30 a.m. at the Circle K location at Kingston Road and Liverpool Road.

The suspect, described as a 30- to 40-year-old male with glasses, entered the store and later left, but then returned to grab the donation box from the counter.

Investigators did not say how much money was estimated to have been in the box at the time.

Durham police released a photo and surveillance camera footage in hopes of identifying the suspect. They’ve asked anyone with information to contact them.

The donation boxes support the Royal Canadian Legion’s Poppy Campaign. A man was arrested in a similar theft in Quinte West on Tuesday.