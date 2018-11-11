Winnipeg teen charged with manslaughter after Sherburn Street shooting

A 15-year-old boy has been arrested and charged with manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing a 17-year-old boy.

Police were called to the 1000 block of Sherburn Street just after midnight on Saturday, where officers found the 17-year-old with gunshot wounds to his upper body.

The teen was taken to hospital and died from his injuries.

A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Const. Rob Carver said the two were known to each other. Police were on scene for most of Saturday morning.

Carver said the firearm used was a long gun and not a handgun.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and has been charged with manslaughter, causing death by criminal negligence, discharging a firearm in a reckless manner, possession of a firearm contrary to a probation order and failure to comply with a probation order.