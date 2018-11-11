4,000 NB Power customers in the dark as windy weather continues in New Brunswick

Roughly 4,000 NB Power customers have been left in the dark as of Sunday morning due to windy weather that has continued to whip across New Brunswick.

According to NB Power’s outage map, the outages are scattered throughout the province, with a large number of them in southern New Brunswick.

READ MORE: ’99 per cent’ of NB Power customers reconnected 5 days after storm

Northern New Brunswick is set to grapple with gusts of wind on Sunday that could reach speeds of 90 km/h over exposed areas and along parts of the coast, according to Environment Canada.

The wind speeds will gradually diminish below warning criteria over Sunday but will remain gusty through most of the province until at least Tuesday.

Much of New Brunswick has been issued a special weather statement by the federal agency.

Snow is set to arrive in New Brunswick on Tuesday morning before changing to rain over the course of the afternoon.

Northern New Brunswick is expected to receive the bulk of the snowfall, with amounts set to exceed 10 cm in some areas.