’99 per cent’ of NB Power customers reconnected 5 days after storm

New Brunswick’s power utility says it has now reconnected “99 per cent” of its customers to the power grid after last weekend’s wind storm.

NB Power provided the update on Thursday morning, saying that more than 300 crews remain mobilized across the province in response to Saturday and Sunday’s storm, which brought wind gusts clocked at more than 100 km/h.

NB Power says the storm knocked out the power for 94,000 of its customers. As of 1 p.m. AT on Thursday, that number had been reduced to 1,287.

Some customers were without power for more than 92 hours.

“We deeply appreciate the patience and support customers showed our crews and employees as we worked around the clock to bring customers back online since the storm,” said NB Power in a release.

However, it’s not all clear sky from here. Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement saying New Brunswick could be in store for rain, snow and wind.