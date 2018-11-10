RCMP provide update on Sherwood Park explosions, motive remains unknown

Four days after a pair of explosions shook a community centre in the heart of Sherwood Park, Alta., RCMP said they can now confirm the initial blast was deliberately planned.

“We can now confirm that Kane Kosolowsky purposely caused an explosion underneath a half-tonne truck on the lower level parkade using a substance that is yet to be determined,” Supt. Dave Kalist of the Strathcona County RCMP said at a news conference late Saturday morning.

Kosolowsky, 21, was found seriously injured after the initial explosion Tuesday night and was taken to hospital where he later died from a gunshot wound. On Saturday, Kalist confirmed Kosolowsky shot himself. He is believed to have shot himself after he went back to his vehicle following the first detonation.

A motive for the first detonation remains unknown, Kalist told reporters.

“The Kosolowsky family has cooperated fully with the RCMP investigation and our thoughts are with them as they also search for answers,” police said in a news release issued on Saturday.

READ MORE: Man, 21, dead after blast led police to car packed with explosives in Sherwood Park

Watch below: Global News has learned a deadly explosion triggered a major police response in Sherwood Park, Alberta on Tuesday night. On Nov. 7, 2018, Mercedes Stephenson filed this report.

Police said Saturday that the first explosion caused damage to several vehicles in the parkade. The gas tank of one of those vehicles caught fire, triggering the second blast.

Police said the first explosion (which was deliberate) damaged a row of nine vehicles. They suffered “extensive damage.” #shpk #yeg — Julia Wong (@JWongGlobalNews) November 10, 2018

“Several items have been seized and a forensic examination to determine what type of explosive was used will be carried out,” police said. “RCMP will not speculate on what was used. This examination is expected to take several weeks.

“An examination of the suspect vehicle led to the seizure of multiple firearms. No additional explosives were found in his vehicle or any other vehicles.”

After three days of officers searching the surrounding buildings and areas near where the explosions occurred, police said “no additional threats were located.”

“At this time, no specific motives have been identified and RCMP continue to investigate reasons as to why this event occurred. This act appears to have been carried out by one suspect and police are not currently seeking any additional suspects.”

Police said Saturday that the RCMP Major Crime Unit has now returned control of the parkade to Strathcona County although officers remain on scene to help with security.

READ MORE: Opening date for Strathcona County Community Centre still in flux after explosions Tuesday

Watch below: It could be close to another week before the Strathcona County Community Complex reopens to the public after Tuesday’s blasts. Friday, county staff had an update. Fletcher Kent reports.

On Friday, officials said there is still no firm date in place as to when the Strathcona County Community Centre will reopen to the public

Rod Frank, the mayor of Strathcona County, is expected to speak to reporters on Saturday afternoon.

Sherwood Park is a large community located just east of Edmonton.

More to come…