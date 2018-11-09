Strathcona County to outline plan to reopen community centre after explosions

Strathcona County officials are set to outline their plans Friday afternoon to reopen the community centre, which has been closed since two explosions rocked the area Tuesday night.

The community centre in Sherwood Park also houses the library and county hall. While police tape has come down and roads surrounding the complex have reopened, the community centre remained closed to the public on Friday.

Fire investigators and police remained at the scene.

County officials said earlier this week the building’s structural integrity would need to be looked at to determine if and when it was safe to reopen.

Emergency crews responded to the Strathcona County Community Centre east of Edmonton at around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday to reports of a fire. On Wednesday, RCMP confirmed there were two explosions, one before police were called to the scene and another at around 8:15 p.m.

The initial explosion led police to a car packed with explosives and a man with severe injuries, Global News learned. The 21-year-old man, who has been identified as Kane Kosolowsky, later died. An autopsy determined Kosolowsky died from a gunshot wound.

Two schools in the area that were closed to students on Wednesday and Thursday were open on Friday.

Strathcona County Mayor Rod Frank and the director of emergency services Jeff Hutton will speak about the status of the community centre complex and plans to reopen the buildings at 3:45 p.m. MT Friday.

